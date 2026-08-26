Nattie Neidhart has her sights set on doing much more than wrestling for WWE.

The longtime WWE veteran spoke about her future with the company and revealed that she hopes to eventually take on a variety of roles behind the scenes.

Neidhart recalled advice she received from Bully Ray about continuing to pay her dues despite already spending nearly two decades with WWE.

“Bully Ray, Bubba Dudley, he said to me, ‘Nattie, you’ve already paid your dues, why do you keep paying them?’ and I’m like, ‘because the rent’s always due’. There’s never going to be a moment as long as I’m actively wrestling that I’m not going to be paying my dues.

“I don’t want to just be a wrestler in WWE, I want to be everything. I want to be behind the camera. I want to be working with the girls, I want to be working with the guys. I want to be writing promos, directing, creating, producing. I see myself building stories far, far, far beyond what I’m doing in the ring,” Neidhart said.

Neidhart has recently been spending time in NXT, but reiterated that the move wasn’t something WWE asked her to do. Instead, she personally approached Shawn Michaels about working with Jaida Parker because of what she sees in the rising NXT star.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, not a single soul asked me to come to NXT. It wasn’t like ‘Oh, she’s being asked to go down there because she’s trying to take someone’s spot.’ I said to Shawn ‘I want to work with Jaida because I see something in her. It’s so special she’s got this dog in her that I’m like, I’ve got to test the Nattie character out against her.’ I feel like, and I’ve said this before, I feel like she’s the female, kind of Jacob Fatu,” said Natalya.

Neidhart explained that there’s an edge to Parker that separates her from the rest of the NXT women’s division, while also praising her experiences working with Kendal Grey and Thea Hail.

“She’s just got this edge about her that’s very different from the other girls. And that’s not me saying anything negative about any of the other girls because I loved the match I had with Kendal (Grey), I loved the match I had with Thea Hail, and I loved the work I’ve done in NXT.”

“But I see something so different in Jaida that I have not seen in a women in, I think of dog, I think of Rhea Ripley, I think of dog I think of Liv Morgan, I think of dog, I think of the toughest baddest ass women in the industry, and I see that Jaida.”

Neidhart and Parker’s rivalry has continued to intensify on NXT television. On Tuesday’s show, the two traded verbal shots before Neidhart challenged Parker to a Submission Match at NXT Heatwave on August 30. Parker accepted, setting up a rubber match after the two split their first two singles encounters.