Nattie would like the opportunity to become one of the biggest heels in women’s wrestling.

Earlier this year, Nattie turned heel on Maxxine Dupri on WWE programming while introducing a grittier version of her longtime character. She has since continued exploring that side of her persona, including a recent program with Jaida Parker that culminated with Nattie losing via submission at NXT Heatwave 2026.

During the August 26 edition of Busted Open After Dark (full interview below), Nattie was asked whether she could see herself taking on a “bitter veteran” character.

“Here’s the thing, I would love more than anything in the world to be the biggest bitch heel imaginable,” Nattie said. “But I feel, and again, this is just me speaking from the heart. I absolutely would love that more than anything in the world.”

Nattie went on to compare her ideal version of the character to a modern-day heel Fabulous Moolah, with the veteran believing she could lean heavily into her experience and standing within the industry.

“Because listen, who doesn’t want to be a modern-day heel Fabulous Moolah where it’s like, ‘I run all of this, I control all of you. I’m the biggest bitch in the world.’ I would love to be a mega, mega, mega heel.”

However, Nattie believes fully committing to that character would require everyone involved to be on the same page. She argued that the equity she has built with fans over the years makes it more difficult to establish her as a true heel without complete commitment to the idea.

“But the thing is that we need all hands on deck to do that, because Nattie’s got the most equity of any woman that’s ever worked in the industry, so that gets very hard if we can’t all come together to do that,” she said.

“Like it’s very hard for me to be a heel if I got to have everybody on board with me being a heel, I have to or else I go back to just Nattie.”