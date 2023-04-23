Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee are teaming up again.

The duo, also known as Naturally Limitless, announced that they will be in action on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Lee cut a promo alongside Rhodes saying that he plans to get revenge on Swerve Strickland for costing him his singles match with Chris Jericho. Rhodes adds that he and Lee are the greatest pairing since Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta in the award-winning film, Pulp Fiction.

As of now this is the only match announced for next week’s AEW Rampage. Full results to last night’s Rampage can be found here.