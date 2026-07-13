New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson is officially headed to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

WWE confirmed on Monday morning that the 2026 NBA Finals MVP will appear at this Saturday’s special event from Madison Square Garden, returning to the iconic venue in front of his hometown fans.

The appearance was set in motion after Roman Reigns took to X to personally invite Brunson to the show.

“The OTC. The King of New York,” Reigns wrote (see post below). “Jalen Brunson, The Mecca …. MSG. Let’s have the whole world ACKNOWLEDGE us at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event!”

Brunson didn’t keep Reigns waiting long, responding shortly afterward to confirm that he’ll be there.

“See you there,” Brunson shot back soon after Reigns’ initial post.

Brunson has long been known as a WWE fan. He has previously appeared on WWE SmackDown and was also a guest on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast earlier this year.

With WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event taking place during Fanatics Fest weekend in New York City, additional appearances from Knicks players and other notable athletes or celebrities are also considered a possibility.

As of this writing, WWE has announced CM Punk & Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther & Sami Zayn in tag team action, Paige & Brie Bella defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Fatal Influence, and Danhausen facing JD McDonagh in singles competition.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/18 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results coverage from MSG in NYC.