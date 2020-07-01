NBA Legend Announced for WWE’s The Bump, Sheamus to Tell Never-Before-Heard Stories

– Sheamus will discuss internet rumors, his feud with Jeff Hardy and more during Thursday’s episode of WWE’s “After The Bell” podcast with host Corey Graves. Below is the full announcement on the episode:
Sheamus storms WWE After the Bell this week
Brace yourself for some never-before-heard stories, Fella.
This week on WWE After the Bell, four-time World Champion Sheamus returns to the podcast for an in-depth discussion involving everything from Internet rumors about his early career to his unyielding mission to resurrect his classic “Written In My Face” theme music. Plus, The Celtic Warrior gives some insight on his intensely personal rivalry with Jeff Hardy on SmackDown.
WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.
– WWE has announced several special guests for next Wednesday’s edition of The Bump – Jeff Hardy, Kacy Catanzaro, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and former NBA player Kenny “The Jet” Smith. The Jet will be on the show to promote the launch of The Jet Academy, his new virtual basketball school.
.@TheJetOnTNT joins us NEXT WEEK on #WWETheBump!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/TuzkkpFJlG
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 1, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- Undertaker Talks Original Vision For Feud With AJ Styles, Finding Out His Brother Had Passed, Filming The Boneyard Match Offsite
- Big News on WWE’s Plans for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea