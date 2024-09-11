Don’t expect to see Dwight Howard step inside the squared circle any time soon.

The NBA legend has expressed interest in having a wrestling match in the past, but duing a recent interview with TMZ Sports, he explained why that is no longer likely to ever happen.

“I was talking to Ric Flair,” Howard told the celebrity gossip website. “He said I don’t know if my knees is good for wrestling.”

Howard continued, “My knees feel good, it’s just wrestling. Your talking about picking up 300-pound dudes and all that stuff. Nobody wants to do that for their whole life!”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)