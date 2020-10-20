NBA player Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic took to Instagram Stories this week and posted a clip that shows him rolling into the WWE RAW ring at the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, where the Magic plays. You can see the clip below.

The clip shows Ross doing his best impersonation of Braun Strowman, and includes an animation of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Ross jokes about slipping off the apron at the end of the clip.

For what it’s worth, Florida news reporter Jon Alba noted on Twitter that a Magic official told him that all players are tested for COVID-19 before entering the arena.

You can see the clip with Alba’s tweet below:

Orlando Magic player Terrence Ross posted a video on his podcast Instagram of him rolling around in the ring at the #WWE ThunderDome at Amway Center. A #Magic official told me all players are tested for COVID before entering the building. Funny stuff. #NBA pic.twitter.com/Jin8YsNMhY — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 20, 2020

