The viewership numbers are in for the May 14th episode of NXT on the USA network.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 567,000 viewers and scored a 0.18 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the May 7th episode, which drew 659,000 and a 0.19 in the key demo. The yellow-and-black brand was head-to-head with the NBA Playoff game between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers. The game pulled in 4,180,000 viewers and a 1.38 demo rating on TNT.

NXT featured a number of top stars in action, including Tony D’Angelo taking on Charlie Dempsey, where The Don became the new Heritage Cup Champion. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.