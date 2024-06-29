The match that no WWE fan knew they needed.

Tonight’s edition of SmackDown took place from Madison Square Garden in New York City and featured two of the NBA’s biggest superstars making guest appearances. New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson was shown sitting in the front row and received a thunderous ovation from the fans.

Then, U.S. Champion Logan Paul brought out Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton to accompany him to the ring, a move that got the fans in MSG to boo heavily as Haliburton led the Pacers to victory over Brunson and the New York Knicks during this year’s NBA playoffs. However, things didn’t end there.

Haliburton and Brunson would encounter each other and have a stare down, a tease that the two would collide inside of a wrestling ring.

It didn’t end there either.

Social media immediately began buzzing from the moment, even though it was short-lived. Would you like to see two of the NBA’s biggest names collide inside the squared circle? Give your thoughts in the comments below and stay tuned for more news from tonight’s WWE SmackDown.