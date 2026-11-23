Jalen Brunson is standing firmly behind “The OTC.”

With the debate over whether or not Roman Reigns is overrated picking up steam in recent weeks, the New York Knicks star has weighed in on the subject.

During a recent interview with OutKick, Brunson explained why he believes the criticism of Reigns is actually a testament to his success.

“If he’s being deemed overrated, he’s doing something right,” Brunson said. “He’s in people’s heads. You’re constantly thinking about him. He’s doing something right. It is what it is at this point.”

Brunson, a longtime supporter of Reigns, appeared alongside the WWE Superstar during the July edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, where the two were confronted by Tyrese Haliburton and Seth Rollins.