NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks received a huge pop as he sat ringside for last night’s AEW Rampage tapings at the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. You can click here for spoilers from the tapings that will air this Friday.

Antetokounmpo came out to a big pop and was presented with an AEW World Title replica by AEW President Tony Khan. Antetokounmpo briefly posed in the ring with the title as fans cheered him on.

Antetokounmpo also met several AEW wrestlers at the tapings, including Chris Jericho and Sting. You can see related photos and video clips below:

Huge pop at AEW taping tonight with an unannounced appearance by Bucks superstar (and new Brewers owner) Giannis Antetekounmpo. pic.twitter.com/v0M2qMO7OS — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) August 26, 2021

GIANNIS IS ALL ELITE #AEW pic.twitter.com/Cm7soH7Oiy — KO aka WILLY ADAMES FOR MVP (@howardjdingerz) August 26, 2021

Chris Jericho x Giannis x Sting. What a photo. pic.twitter.com/JpNO7d5wn9 — Cinnabod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) August 26, 2021

https://twitter.com/theaustingunn/status/1430746859774124034

Jade Cargill & NBA Champ Giannis backstage at #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/efZO1G79ai — 🧈👅💜 | 엑소 (@AnnetteReid247) August 26, 2021

NO SPOILERS, BUT GIANNIS IS HAVING A VERY GOOD TIME. WATCH RAMPAGE THIS WEEK. pic.twitter.com/G1fLOv1VoH — ＧＥＲＧ (@sgoast) August 26, 2021

Giannis pulled up to AEW and got MVP chants 🏆 (via @daviegonzalez) pic.twitter.com/HtdVUOkz1A — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 26, 2021

The Summer of Giannis rolls on tonight at AEW 🤣 (via @WinksThinks)pic.twitter.com/XqumeFwVcb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 26, 2021

Giannis pulled up to AEW in Milwaukee and the crowd lost it 😂👏 (via @Todd_Rosiak)pic.twitter.com/DKKk4bLLkR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 26, 2021

