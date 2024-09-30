Tyrese Haliburton and Paul “Triple H” Levesque have each shared reactions to the announcement made by WWE on Monday morning.

The NBA star surfaced on social media to share the news regarding tickets for WWE Royal Rumble 2025 in Indianapolis, IN. going on sale starting November 15, with a special pre-sale on November 13.

Haliburton even appeared to tease an appearance at the show, with a slick comment and emoji shared on his X post.

“INDY, it’s almost time! Royal Rumble tickets will be available Friday November 15th with presale beginning Wednesday November 13th,” he wrote via X. “The Rumble is always full of surprises.”

WWE’s Chief Content Officer then hopped on X and replied to Haliburton’s tease, with comments of his own about WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

“Start the countdown clock,” Levesque wrote. “The Road to WrestleMania 41 begins in Indianapolis on February 1, and we want to make sure you’re there to witness it LIVE. Royal Rumble tickets go on sale November 15, and presale begins November 13.”