WWE NXT was a busy show on Tuesday night.

For the second time in recent months, Tyrese Haliburton made an appearance on WWE programming, however this time he did not come alone.

The NBA star appeared on multiple segments on the September 17 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Haliburton appeared with members of the Indiana Pacers team.

Initially, he was shown meeting with NXT General Manager Ava. Later in the show, he appeared in the ring during the contract signing segment between NXT Champion Ethan Page and Trick Williams.

This time, Haliburton wasn’t a very welcome guest, as he was booed by the Orlando crowd.

“I would boo too if I had to be an Orlando Magic fan,” he fired back at the CWC crowd.