NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked about a potential run in WWE or AEW during a post-game press conference immediately following Giannis’ Milwaukee Bucks scoring a victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Here is what he had to say:

Like the WWE or the AEW? Be like what? The Rock? Sh*t, if I make as much money as The Rock makes, for sure I’ll join. I don’t know. I don’t wanna be a wrestler. I don’t think that’s my thing, but you never know. You never know what could happen. I’ve seen a lot of great athletes; Shaq, Mike Tyson, I think LaMelo [Ball] was there, Lonzo [Ball], LaVar Ball was there a couple years ago so you’ve seen a lot of people that have been a part of it. But if I’m going to join? I don’t know.

Giannis, an NBA Finals MVP and one-time NBA champion appeared in the crowd during an episode of AEW Rampage back in 2021. The Greek Freak later met most of the roster backstage, and was honored by AEW President, Tony Khan.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)