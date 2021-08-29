This past Friday’s AEW Rampage saw NBA superstar and 2021 finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting front row for all of the action, with AEW President Tony Khan presenting the Greek Freak with his own AEW replica title prior to the show airing on TNT.

Last night Antetokounmpo too to Instagram to thank Khan for his AEW experience, even issuing a challenge to all on the AEW roster. He writes, “The freak show!! Thank you @tonyrkhan but you know what the deal is…none of your crew wants to see me in the ring! The Greek Freak is ready to takedown everyone and anyone, let the Freak Show begin! Bring it on!!! This is my city!”

Khan would later respond to his post by writing, ““Thank you so so so so much for coming to AEW Rampage, it was an honor and a pleasure, and congratulations to you sir, Finals MVP + WORLD CHAMPION!”

