Kristaps Porzingis is a champion, and now he’s celebrating WWE style.

Porzingis and the rest of the Boston Celtics celebrated their 2024 NBA Finals victory earlier today in Boston. The team defeated the Dallas Mavericks in five games, marking their first championship season since 2008. At the parade, Porzingis was seen wearing a custom WWE Championship title.

Kristaps Porzingis has a Celtics chain around his neck and is draped in the Latvian flag. He devours a miniature hard alcohol bottle and also is holding a beer. pic.twitter.com/elSCLtPlrv — Danielle Hobeika (@DanielleHobeika) June 21, 2024

WWE usually sends custom championship titles to professional sporting teams who have won a championship. Congratulations to the Celtics.