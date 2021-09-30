NBA superstar Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks recently spoke with GQ about his appearance on the WWE Super-SmackDown from Madison Square Garden earlier this year, and how the cameo came about.

They wanted me to come out, show some “love” to the crowd, and just have some fun. It was such a cool idea. I was a fan when I was a kid and my little brother watched it a bit, so he told me I had to do it when they called. The fans weren’t too happy to see me but it was a cool experience.

Young led the Hawks over the New York Knicks in the first round of last year’s playoffs, and gained notoriety for his game 1 performance that silenced the rabid fans in the historic MSG venue. At SmackDown he got ejected for choking lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio over the middle-rope.

You can check out Young’s full interview with GQ here.