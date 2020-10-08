Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT celebrates superstar Chris Jericho’s 30 year anniversary in the pro-wrestling industry, with NJPW superstar Hiroshi Tanahashi, comedian Dennis Miller, hockey legend Ted Irvine, and Guns N Roses’ Slash wishing the Demo God well in a video during one of the segments.

Those weren’t the only big names who appeared in video form to congratulate Jericho this evening. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, rock legends Gene Simmons and Lars Ulrich, IMPACT Wrestling executive Don Callis, Gabriel Iglesias, Chavo Guerrero, Kevin Smith, Steel Panther, ELi Roth, Lance Storm, Ultimo Dragon, Paul Stanley, and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page also shared their love for the first ever AEW champion. Check out their comments below.