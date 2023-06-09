NBC has canceled the “Young Rock” series after 3 seasons.

The network announced the cancellation today. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has not commented on the end of the show as of this writing.

“Young Rock” focused on different chapters in Rock’s life. The third season premiered in November 2022 and ended its 13-episode run this past February.

Season 3 of the show averaged 1.4 million viewers and a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. Compare that to Season 2, which drew an average of 2.23 million viewers and a 0.39 key demo rating. Season 1 was the most-watched with an average of more than 3 million viewers per episode and a 0.62 key demo rating.

Rock starred on the show, along with Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Fasitua Amosa, John Tui and Matthew Willig.

The show was created by Nahnatchka Khan (sister to WWE CEO Nick Khan) and Jeff Chiang, and was inspired by Rock’s life. Rock also served as Executive Producer, along with former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz, Dany Garcia, Jennifer Carreras, Hiram Garcia, Chiang and Khan.

