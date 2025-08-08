ESPN has struck a new five-year deal to secure the rights to stream WWE’s pay-per-view events, beginning in 2026. These events will be available through ESPN’s upcoming direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming app.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the agreement is focused solely on new WWE content and does not include the company’s extensive archive of past shows and pay-per-views.

Prior to the official announcement, industry speculation pointed to a model similar to WWE’s current partnerships with Peacock and Netflix — where, in addition to live events, viewers also had access to NXT specials and a vast library of historical content. However, WWE has chosen a different approach with ESPN.

Rather than bundling in archival material, WWE is planning to license its library separately, potentially through a second deal that remains in the works.

John Ourand is reporting that WWE’s existing contract with NBC’s Peacock included a clause giving NBC the right to match any competing offer — such as the one made by ESPN. While WWE was obligated to present NBC with the opportunity, NBC ultimately chose not to match ESPN’s proposal.

NBC’s decision is believed to be influenced by the prospect of paying a higher price for a smaller package of WWE content compared to what it currently receives. At present, Peacock’s deal with WWE covers all pay-per-view events — including NXT shows — and grants access to WWE’s full content library.

Under the new agreement, WWE will earn approximately $325 million annually from ESPN. With the pay-per-view rights moving to ESPN, WWE now has the flexibility to negotiate separate deals for its NXT events and archived content.

It’s worth noting that this shift does not affect WWE’s weekly television programs — RAW, SmackDown, and NXT — which remain under separate contracts with different media partners for the foreseeable future.

After Triple H appeared at the White House alongside Donald Trump, Brock Lesnar’s shocking return to WWE sent ripples through the wrestling world. The decision to bring Lesnar back remains a hot topic, with figures like Paul Heyman insisting that fans can’t simply “cancel” him. Now, veteran wrestling personality Jim Cornette has weighed in on the controversy.

On Episode 404 of his Jim Cornette’s Drive Thru podcast, Cornette came to Lesnar’s defense while taking a moment to criticize Donald Trump in the process. He said,

“Point being, first of all, let’s say this. They just had the Chief Content Officer, Triple H, standing in the White House next to the most reprehensible, repugnant, slimiest human being on the face of the planet.”

“That’s a 34-time convicted felon and an adjudicated sexual abuser, and everybody knows what all of his many faults are. So they don’t care.”

“Number one, and number two, not that I’m a fan of Brock Lesnar as a person. I’m a fan of him as a box office attraction.”

“And is one of the biggest stars in the business, but as a person, I’m sure he’s, I haven’t seen him in decades, I’m sure he’s just as Trumpy as the f****** rest of so I could give a s***, but I will defend him in that.”

“He’s not been accused of doing anything wrong in terms of illegality besides humoring his f****** weirdo boss and asking for a p*** tape, and I’ll take asking for a p*** tape over 34 convicted felonies anytime.”

“So, Brock Lesnar is not nearly, not nearly even on the radar list of the reprehensible people that they deal with in the TKO, WWE, UFC, f****** whole environment there. Everybody just needs to get off that.”

“It’s going to be ongoing for years, what the f*** that’s the thing. In my estimation, Brock was humoring his weirdo f****** boss.”

“Because we haven’t heard any text from Brock, we haven’t said we don’t hear from Brock. As I have said, Brock would rather be on his f****** farm in Saskatoon or wherever. With Sable and his cows and pigs and horses or whatever.”

“You don’t hear about Brock jetting off to Monaco and going to Epstein’s Island and spending nights partying in Las Vegas and being out with Conor McGregor.”

“He’s a goddamn throwback to the caveman. He lives in the woods. So, I’m sure yes with Vince, you heard Vince’s text, we heard all of those descriptions.”

“I’m sure Vince is there, ‘Brock, she’ll do anything.’ ‘Have her send me a p*** tape.’ He’s humoring the old fart.”

“Laurinaitis, I can buy as being enough of a toady and a sycophant and a stooge that he’ll jump in with both feet in Vince’s various proclivities.”

“But I’m trying to imagine Brock being on the scene when Vince’s 80-year-old tallywacker would come out, I ain’t getting that f****** picture.”