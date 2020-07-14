NBCU’s Peacock Streaming Service to Air WWE Content

WWE content will be airing on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service.
The Peacock streaming platform is set to go live tomorrow, July 15, with more than 20,000 hours of content for Premium subscribers, and more than 13,000 hours of content for free subscribers, according to Variety. The Premium service will be $4.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month with no ads.
The sports content that comes with the Premium package will include WWE programming that has already aired, beginning in August of this year.
The WWE Untold series and the Broken Skull Sessions series with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will be available in August. There will be various WWE compilations, such as John Cena’s Greatest WrestleMania Matches.
Stay tuned for updates on WWE and the Peacock streaming service.
