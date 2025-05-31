**FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**
**NCW Music & Mayhem 3 Set to Rock Summerfield, Florida with Explosive
Wrestling and Music Extravaganza**
**Summerfield, FL – May 31, 2025** – NCW Wrestling is excited to announce
**NCW Music & Mayhem 3**, the third chapter of the thrilling event that fuses
heart-pounding professional wrestling with high-energy musical performances.
Following the sold-out triumphs of Music & Mayhem 1 and 2, this epic spectacle
is set to take place on **Saturday, May 31, 2025** at **The Joke Joint, [13685
US 441, Summerfield, FL]**, promising an unforgettable night of chaos,
competition, and entertainment.
**Event Highlights:**
– **World-Class Wrestling**: NCW Music & Mayhem 3 will feature a stacked card
of wrestling superstars and legends from NWA, WCW, And AEW, alongside
rising NCW talents. Expect high-stakes championship matches, including a
highly anticipated #1 contender match for the **NCW Heavyweight
Championship** and a thrilling **NCW Fight Night Championship** bout. [The
Drip King Defends the longest reigning title run.]
– **Live Music Performances**: The event will showcase an explosive lineup of
musical acts, including **DJ Damage, Ekko Sykes, Ortega, Beezie Flakko,
SUBBOI, NEFYU, Domosaurus_Rex, DJ Two Birds**, and more, delivering a
high-octane soundtrack to complement the in-ring action.
– **Enhanced Fan Experience**: Building on the success of previous events,
Music & Mayhem 3 introduces upgraded NCW layer seating (A, B, C rows) and
an exclusive **V.I.P. section** for premium views. Improved stage and lighting
designs will elevate the spectacle, ensuring a night to remember.
– **Special Guests and Media**: Attendees can look forward to appearances by
media personalities such as **The Sykes Ward Podcast, Big Red Photography**,
and comedians like **Lawrence Green, Jav**, and the **4 Horsemen of Comedy
ft. ZoeBoe69.
– **Family-Friendly Fun**: Kids 12 and under get in **FREE** with a paid parent
or guardian, making this a perfect outing for wrestling and music fans of all ages.
**Event Details:**
– **Date**: Saturday, May 31, 2025
– **Time**: Doors open at 3:00 PM, Bell time at 5:00 PM
– **Location**: The Joke Joint, [Summerfield, FL]
– **Tickets**: Available now at [neg.dog or Eventbrite.com]. Prices start at [$10],
with V.I.P. packages available for $40. Don’t wait—Music & Mayhem 2 sold out,
and tickets are expected to go fast!
**Sponsorship Support**: NCW Music & Mayhem 3 is proudly supported by
sponsors including **Tarzan’s Gorilla Athletics, Speed Kills University, Harbor
Club Records, Blue Chipper University, Negdog TV, CarStarz, Neglio’s Hobby
Shop, Turf Restoration, NerdzWithMoney, Negdog.com Studios, Green Hawk
Studios, Gators Dockside and **Staples Spring Hill**. Their contributions make
this epic event possible.
**Quote**:
“NCW Music & Mayhem 3 is bigger, bolder, and more chaotic than ever before,”
said Negdog NCW C.E.O, NCW Wrestling Promoter. “We’re bringing together
the best in wrestling and music for a night that will leave fans on the edge of their
seats. Grab your tickets and join us for an unforgettable experience!”
**About NCW Wrestling**:
NCW Wrestling is dedicated to delivering high-energy, family-friendly
professional wrestling events that showcase top talent and unforgettable
moments. With a passion for entertainment, NCW continues to push the
boundaries of sports entertainment in the Southeast and beyond.
**Media Contact**:
Paul Neglio
NCW Wrestling
Negdog Championship Wrestling Inc
813-378-0144
neg.dog
**Don’t miss NCW Music & Mayhem 3 – grab your tickets today and prepare for
a night of wrestling, music, and pure mayhem!**