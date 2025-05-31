**FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**

**NCW Music & Mayhem 3 Set to Rock Summerfield, Florida with Explosive

Wrestling and Music Extravaganza**

**Summerfield, FL – May 31, 2025** – NCW Wrestling is excited to announce

**NCW Music & Mayhem 3**, the third chapter of the thrilling event that fuses

heart-pounding professional wrestling with high-energy musical performances.

Following the sold-out triumphs of Music & Mayhem 1 and 2, this epic spectacle

is set to take place on **Saturday, May 31, 2025** at **The Joke Joint, [13685

US 441, Summerfield, FL]**, promising an unforgettable night of chaos,

competition, and entertainment.

**Event Highlights:**

– **World-Class Wrestling**: NCW Music & Mayhem 3 will feature a stacked card

of wrestling superstars and legends from NWA, WCW, And AEW, alongside

rising NCW talents. Expect high-stakes championship matches, including a

highly anticipated #1 contender match for the **NCW Heavyweight

Championship** and a thrilling **NCW Fight Night Championship** bout. [The

Drip King Defends the longest reigning title run.]

– **Live Music Performances**: The event will showcase an explosive lineup of

musical acts, including **DJ Damage, Ekko Sykes, Ortega, Beezie Flakko,

SUBBOI, NEFYU, Domosaurus_Rex, DJ Two Birds**, and more, delivering a

high-octane soundtrack to complement the in-ring action.

– **Enhanced Fan Experience**: Building on the success of previous events,

Music & Mayhem 3 introduces upgraded NCW layer seating (A, B, C rows) and

an exclusive **V.I.P. section** for premium views. Improved stage and lighting

designs will elevate the spectacle, ensuring a night to remember.

– **Special Guests and Media**: Attendees can look forward to appearances by

media personalities such as **The Sykes Ward Podcast, Big Red Photography**,

and comedians like **Lawrence Green, Jav**, and the **4 Horsemen of Comedy

ft. ZoeBoe69.

– **Family-Friendly Fun**: Kids 12 and under get in **FREE** with a paid parent

or guardian, making this a perfect outing for wrestling and music fans of all ages.

**Event Details:**

– **Date**: Saturday, May 31, 2025

– **Time**: Doors open at 3:00 PM, Bell time at 5:00 PM

– **Location**: The Joke Joint, [Summerfield, FL]

– **Tickets**: Available now at [neg.dog or Eventbrite.com]. Prices start at [$10],

with V.I.P. packages available for $40. Don’t wait—Music & Mayhem 2 sold out,

and tickets are expected to go fast!

**Sponsorship Support**: NCW Music & Mayhem 3 is proudly supported by

sponsors including **Tarzan’s Gorilla Athletics, Speed Kills University, Harbor

Club Records, Blue Chipper University, Negdog TV, CarStarz, Neglio’s Hobby

Shop, Turf Restoration, NerdzWithMoney, Negdog.com Studios, Green Hawk

Studios, Gators Dockside and **Staples Spring Hill**. Their contributions make

this epic event possible.

**Quote**:

“NCW Music & Mayhem 3 is bigger, bolder, and more chaotic than ever before,”

said Negdog NCW C.E.O, NCW Wrestling Promoter. “We’re bringing together

the best in wrestling and music for a night that will leave fans on the edge of their

seats. Grab your tickets and join us for an unforgettable experience!”

**About NCW Wrestling**:

NCW Wrestling is dedicated to delivering high-energy, family-friendly

professional wrestling events that showcase top talent and unforgettable

moments. With a passion for entertainment, NCW continues to push the

boundaries of sports entertainment in the Southeast and beyond.

**Media Contact**:

Paul Neglio

NCW Wrestling

Negdog Championship Wrestling Inc

813-378-0144

neg.dog

**Don’t miss NCW Music & Mayhem 3 – grab your tickets today and prepare for

a night of wrestling, music, and pure mayhem!**