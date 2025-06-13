**FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**

**Negdog Championship Wrestling’s Music & Mayhem 3 Ignites Florida with Epic

Showdowns**

[SUMMERFIELD, FL, June 5, 2025] – Negdog Championship Wrestling Inc.

(NCW) set Florida ablaze at *Music & Mayhem 3* Invasion, with a night of heart-

pounding wrestling, electrifying music, and shocking moments that left fans

clamoring for more. Held at The Joke Joint, the event delivered historic title wins,

stunning debuts, and intense rivalries, paving the way for an explosive *Music &

Mayhem 4*.

**Main Event: NWA’s Natalia Markova Crowned First NCW Women’s

Champion**

In a thrilling main event, “The Crush” Natalia Markova made history by defeating

The VooDoo Queen Gina Sais Quois to become the inaugural NCW Women’s

Champion. Markova’s relentless drive overcame her opponent’s mystique and

reslience, marking the dawn of a new era in NCW’s women’s division. Who will

step up to challenge her reign?

**NWA’s Bryan Idol Triumphs Amid Controversy**

“The Looks That Kill” Bryan Idol riled up the Florida crowd with insults before

defeating “Insane” John Strange in a heated clash. A back and forth battle but

Idol’s smug victory has sparked outrage, setting the stage for potential

retribution. Will Strange or a new contender silence Idol at *Music & Mayhem 4*

or will his busy NWA schedule keep him out until Season 2?

**The Havana Savage Carolina Cruz Falls to DQ Against Aleah James**

Aleah James secured a victory over Carolina Cruz via disqualification in a fiery

encounter. Cruz’s unchecked aggression led to the referee’s call, leaving fans

buzzing about a possible rematch. The tension between these two is far from

over.

**Tommy Burnz Retains Fight Night Championship**

In a surprise triple-threat match, The Drip King Tommy Burnz defended his Fight

Night Championship against Krieger and Cassidy. Burnz’s cunning and resilience

kept the title in his grasp, but both challengers are eager for another shot. What’s

next for the Fight Night division?

**Panther’s Debut Spoiled by Nic Swift’s Theme**

Panther’s high-octane debut against the undefeated “Tangerine Dream” Ricky

Love had fans on edge. As Panther neared victory, Nic Swift’s theme song

blared, distracting him and allowing Love to steal the win with a roll-up. Now

obsessed with confronting Swift, Panther is demanding a rematch at *Music &

Mayhem 4*. Nic Swift returns to NWA Powerr at WEDU Studios where it was a

sell out last time! Show on July 1 in Tampa, Florida. Tickets use Promo Code

SWIFT https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nwa-powerrr-tapings-wedu-pbs-studios-

tuesday-july-1st-2025-tickets-1374511002409?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

**Lockjaw and Coqui Connection Shine in Debut**

Lockjaw and the Coqui Connection, led by the charismatic Michael El Reyy,

made a dominant debut by defeating Velez. Their chemistry and flair won over

the crowd, marking them as a force to watch in NCW.

**Cuban Assassin Retains NCW Heavyweight Championship**

The Cuban Assassin Fidel Sierra, backed by Fantasy, successfully defended the

NCW Heavyweight Championship against Mr. Love Me Two Times James

Morrison. With Fantasy’s interference and the champion’s ruthless tactics, the

title stayed secure, but Morrison’s resolve hints at a future challenge.

**Comedy and Music Light Up the Night**

Jav Stop Playin and SUBBOI brought the house down with their hilarious antics

and homegrown lyrics, while Ekko Sykes’ electrifying performance had the crowd

roaring. The blend of comedy, music, and wrestling made *Music & Mayhem 3*

Invasion a one-of-a-kind spectacle.

**What’s in Store for Music & Mayhem 4?**

With a new Women’s Champion, simmering rivalries, and breakout stars, *Music

& Mayhem 4* is poised to raise the bar. Will Natalia Markova return to face a new

challenger? Can Panther settle the score with Nic Swift? And how will the Cuban

Assassin and Tommy Burnz fend off their pursuers? Florida wrestling fans are in

for a wild ride.

For tickets and updates on *Music & Mayhem 4*, visit Negdog.com or neg.dog.

Also Simply search Music & Mayhem 4 on Eventbrite.com .Follow Negdog

Championship Wrestling on all social media platforms for the latest news and

exclusive content.

**Media Contact:**

Big Guido

negdogstudios@gmail.com

8133780144

Negdog.com

*Negdog Championship Wrestling (NCW) brings high-energy professional

wrestling and entertainment to fans across Florida. With a passion for

showcasing top talent and unforgettable experiences, NCW continues to redefine

sports entertainment.*