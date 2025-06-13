**FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**
**Negdog Championship Wrestling’s Music & Mayhem 3 Ignites Florida with Epic
Showdowns**
[SUMMERFIELD, FL, June 5, 2025] – Negdog Championship Wrestling Inc.
(NCW) set Florida ablaze at *Music & Mayhem 3* Invasion, with a night of heart-
pounding wrestling, electrifying music, and shocking moments that left fans
clamoring for more. Held at The Joke Joint, the event delivered historic title wins,
stunning debuts, and intense rivalries, paving the way for an explosive *Music &
Mayhem 4*.
**Main Event: NWA’s Natalia Markova Crowned First NCW Women’s
Champion**
In a thrilling main event, “The Crush” Natalia Markova made history by defeating
The VooDoo Queen Gina Sais Quois to become the inaugural NCW Women’s
Champion. Markova’s relentless drive overcame her opponent’s mystique and
reslience, marking the dawn of a new era in NCW’s women’s division. Who will
step up to challenge her reign?
**NWA’s Bryan Idol Triumphs Amid Controversy**
“The Looks That Kill” Bryan Idol riled up the Florida crowd with insults before
defeating “Insane” John Strange in a heated clash. A back and forth battle but
Idol’s smug victory has sparked outrage, setting the stage for potential
retribution. Will Strange or a new contender silence Idol at *Music & Mayhem 4*
or will his busy NWA schedule keep him out until Season 2?
**The Havana Savage Carolina Cruz Falls to DQ Against Aleah James**
Aleah James secured a victory over Carolina Cruz via disqualification in a fiery
encounter. Cruz’s unchecked aggression led to the referee’s call, leaving fans
buzzing about a possible rematch. The tension between these two is far from
over.
**Tommy Burnz Retains Fight Night Championship**
In a surprise triple-threat match, The Drip King Tommy Burnz defended his Fight
Night Championship against Krieger and Cassidy. Burnz’s cunning and resilience
kept the title in his grasp, but both challengers are eager for another shot. What’s
next for the Fight Night division?
**Panther’s Debut Spoiled by Nic Swift’s Theme**
Panther’s high-octane debut against the undefeated “Tangerine Dream” Ricky
Love had fans on edge. As Panther neared victory, Nic Swift’s theme song
blared, distracting him and allowing Love to steal the win with a roll-up. Now
obsessed with confronting Swift, Panther is demanding a rematch at *Music &
Mayhem 4*. Nic Swift returns to NWA Powerr at WEDU Studios where it was a
sell out last time! Show on July 1 in Tampa, Florida. Tickets use Promo Code
SWIFT https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nwa-powerrr-tapings-wedu-pbs-studios-
tuesday-july-1st-2025-tickets-1374511002409?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
**Lockjaw and Coqui Connection Shine in Debut**
Lockjaw and the Coqui Connection, led by the charismatic Michael El Reyy,
made a dominant debut by defeating Velez. Their chemistry and flair won over
the crowd, marking them as a force to watch in NCW.
**Cuban Assassin Retains NCW Heavyweight Championship**
The Cuban Assassin Fidel Sierra, backed by Fantasy, successfully defended the
NCW Heavyweight Championship against Mr. Love Me Two Times James
Morrison. With Fantasy’s interference and the champion’s ruthless tactics, the
title stayed secure, but Morrison’s resolve hints at a future challenge.
**Comedy and Music Light Up the Night**
Jav Stop Playin and SUBBOI brought the house down with their hilarious antics
and homegrown lyrics, while Ekko Sykes’ electrifying performance had the crowd
roaring. The blend of comedy, music, and wrestling made *Music & Mayhem 3*
Invasion a one-of-a-kind spectacle.
**What’s in Store for Music & Mayhem 4?**
With a new Women’s Champion, simmering rivalries, and breakout stars, *Music
& Mayhem 4* is poised to raise the bar. Will Natalia Markova return to face a new
challenger? Can Panther settle the score with Nic Swift? And how will the Cuban
Assassin and Tommy Burnz fend off their pursuers? Florida wrestling fans are in
for a wild ride.
For tickets and updates on *Music & Mayhem 4*, visit Negdog.com or neg.dog.
Also Simply search Music & Mayhem 4 on Eventbrite.com .Follow Negdog
Championship Wrestling on all social media platforms for the latest news and
exclusive content.
**Media Contact:**
Big Guido
negdogstudios@gmail.com
8133780144
Negdog.com
###
*Negdog Championship Wrestling (NCW) brings high-energy professional
wrestling and entertainment to fans across Florida. With a passion for
showcasing top talent and unforgettable experiences, NCW continues to redefine
sports entertainment.*