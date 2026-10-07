Veteran independent wrestler Necro Butcher has signed a WWE Legends deal despite never competing for the company during his in-ring career.

The 53-year-old announced the news on Facebook, revealing that he signed what he described as a basic Legends deal, also known as a WWE Nostalgia Agreement. Butcher also shared an image confirming the agreement.

“I have signed a basic legends deal with the WWE. The offer actually came in the day after I walked out of my job. The timing was ridiculous. Now, the door is open for various projects, which have already been discussed. But I’m taking things slow,” Butcher wrote.

Butcher, known for his lengthy career on the independent wrestling scene, reflected on the significance of receiving the deal despite never having worked for WWE.

“What does this say about my career ? A man who never worked there. But he worked hard everywhere he went. And still will. I will NOT miss my scheduled shows and most definitely will NOT be making any apology videos or speeches.”

He continued, “I’ve worked hard, both for myself and for my fans. Nothing was more important to me than credibility and believability. I hope this leads to more opportunities for guys who never got that call to the big time. This is OUR reward. Let’s enjoy this together.”

Butcher has wrestled for numerous promotions throughout his career and became particularly well known for his hardcore wrestling style and work on the independent scene.