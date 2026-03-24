A member of the Anoa’i family is speaking out after recent comments from CM Punk stirred controversy.

Punk has drawn the ire of several Samoan wrestling figures in recent weeks after taking multiple verbal shots at Roman Reigns and his legendary bloodline. Tensions appeared to escalate following the March 2 episode of Raw, where Punk made a pointed remark about burying Reigns next to his late father, Sika Anoa’i.

That line didn’t sit well with Damu Anoa’i.

During a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm (see second video below), Anoa’i, who is also the nephew of WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna, addressed Punk’s comments and made it clear where he stands when it comes to family loyalty.

“We don’t play about our family over here on this end, imma keep that real. It is what it is. It was said. What was done was done. So I feel like, what can we do? We don’t play around about our family though, best believe that.”

Safe to say, that message was loud and clear.

Anoa’i then took things a step further, noting that if he had been present during the segment, the situation might have turned physical.

“Oh, I’m sorry to say, I probably would’ve .. in Samoan, we would’ve sausaged you, man. Sausage means we would’ve slapped you.”

Later in the interview, Anoa’i lightened the tone slightly by joking about a potential showdown with Punk in a different setting altogether.

“Imma be honest man, they should’ve had me and CM Punk go head up at Power Slap. Nah, I’m just playing.”

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is expected to headline night two of WrestleMania 42 on Sunday, April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.