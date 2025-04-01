– Today marks the 13-year anniversary of the memorable “Once in a Lifetime” match between John Cena and The Rock from WrestleMania 28.

– When contacted regarding rumors of “This is Awesome” chants being edited in to their WrestleMania 40 broadcast, Netflix representatives claimed that the edits were only made to replace vulgar crowd chants, and not to try and manipulate crowd reactions after the fact.

– Karrion Kross returned to in-ring competition for the first time this year, wrestling on WWE Main Event. He made his entrance using his classic theme, performed by Scarlett. Before heading to the UK, Kross briefly returned to the U.S. to participate in Future Stars of Wrestling’s benefit event for Chris Bey.

– WWE Playlist returned with a new episode today on the company’s official YouTube channel. The new installment looks at the final minute of the last 20 WrestleMania shows.

