In addition to WWE Raw airing every Monday night on the platform, Netflix will be hosting a number of additional digital and other original WWE shows fans have seen, and some new ones.

This week, Netflix announced the following list of WWE programming that will be debuting on their platform starting on January 1, 2025:

WWE Top 10



“Monday Night Raw hosts some of the biggest and best matches in WWE history, featuring Superstars John Cena, Triple H, Becky Lynch and more.”



WWE RAW Classics



“Big E hosts this collection of most-see Raw matches and moments, featuring WWE Superstars and Legends including CM Punk, Becky Lynch and Triple H.”



WWE Road to WrestleMania



“The Road to WrestleMania goes through Raw, where WWE’s top Superstars raise the stakes in must-see matches and thrilling moments.”



WWE Superstar Profiles



“WWE Superstars step inside the squared circle in pursuit of championships and glory in front of the WWE Universe.”



WWE Legends Profiles



“Legendary Superstars of WWE make history with unforgettable matches and moments inside the squared circle.”

As noted, WWE Raw debuts on Netflix starting on January 6, 2025 from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.