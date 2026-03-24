Netflix is entering the MMA world.

And they’re coming correct.

As noted, the streaming giant has announced a special event headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano for their debut forray into MMA live events on May 16.

On Tuesday, the entire under card for the 5/16 show streaming on Netflix from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California was announced.

And it has the MMA community buzzing.

Joining the mainstream appealing Rousey-Carano headliner will be top names such as Nate Diaz, Francis NGannou, Junior Dos Santos and Mike Perry.

Just to name a few.

Featured below is the complete undercard for the Rousey vs. Carano event this May, which is being put on by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions:

* Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano

* Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins

* Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry

* Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne

* Muhammad Mokaev vs. Adriano Moraes

* Lorenz Larkin vs. Jason Jackson

* Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross

* Aline Pereira vs. Jade Masson-Wong

* David Mgoyan vs. Albert Morales

* Namo Fazil vs. Jake Babian

* Chris Avila vs. TBD