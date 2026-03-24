Netflix is entering the MMA world.
And they’re coming correct.
As noted, the streaming giant has announced a special event headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano for their debut forray into MMA live events on May 16.
On Tuesday, the entire under card for the 5/16 show streaming on Netflix from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California was announced.
And it has the MMA community buzzing.
Joining the mainstream appealing Rousey-Carano headliner will be top names such as Nate Diaz, Francis NGannou, Junior Dos Santos and Mike Perry.
Just to name a few.
Featured below is the complete undercard for the Rousey vs. Carano event this May, which is being put on by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions:
- * Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano
* Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins
* Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry
* Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne
* Muhammad Mokaev vs. Adriano Moraes
* Lorenz Larkin vs. Jason Jackson
* Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross
* Aline Pereira vs. Jade Masson-Wong
* David Mgoyan vs. Albert Morales
* Namo Fazil vs. Jake Babian
* Chris Avila vs. TBD