A WWE 2K25 update has surfaced today from Netflix.
A press release was issued on Thursday regarding the introduction of WWE 2K25 Netflix Edition.
Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.
Netflix announces WWE 2K25 Netflix Edition
In case you missed it, today, Netflix announced WWE 2K25 Netflix Edition is now available for pre-registration. The mobile WWE wrestling experience launches exclusively through Netflix Games, giving players the chance to rise through the ranks of the WWE Universe as one of more than 40 Superstars including Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Trish Stratus, Undertaker, and more.
Whether reliving legendary rivalries or forging new ones, players can take on tag matches, no-disqualification singles matches, and more as they battle their way to the top of the WWE Universe. Players can customize their path to glory and define their own journey to championship status.
The latest Netflix Tudum report lists WWE 2K25 as part of the Netflix Games’ “Game Night” update.
From Netflix.com:
WWE 2K25: COMING SOON — PRE-REGISTER NOW
The most extreme, the most intense, the most dominant WWE mobile experience is available only from Netflix. In this console-quality wrestling sim, you’ll ascend the ranks through the WWE Universe as one of 40-some superstars including Roman Reigns, Trish Stratus, Undertaker, and Rhea Ripley. Pre-register now and prepare to make your way through tag matches, no-disqualification singles matches, and more as you fight your way to the top of the WWE Universe in your quest for glory. How you get there and how powerful your superstar will be by then is up to you. (Pre-register now for WWE 2K25.)
