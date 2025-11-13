A WWE 2K25 update has surfaced today from Netflix.

A press release was issued on Thursday regarding the introduction of WWE 2K25 Netflix Edition.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

Netflix announces WWE 2K25 Netflix Edition In case you missed it, today, Netflix announced WWE 2K25 Netflix Edition is now available for pre-registration. The mobile WWE wrestling experience launches exclusively through Netflix Games, giving players the chance to rise through the ranks of the WWE Universe as one of more than 40 Superstars including Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Trish Stratus, Undertaker, and more. Whether reliving legendary rivalries or forging new ones, players can take on tag matches, no-disqualification singles matches, and more as they battle their way to the top of the WWE Universe. Players can customize their path to glory and define their own journey to championship status.

The latest Netflix Tudum report lists WWE 2K25 as part of the Netflix Games’ “Game Night” update.

From Netflix.com: