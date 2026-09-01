The Netflix censorship fiasco continues.

Fans watching the August 31 episode of WWE Raw, a taped show from Cleveland, Ohio, quickly noticed something afoot within the opening minutes of the tape delay broadcast.

During the opening segment of the 8/31 Raw show on Netflix, which saw newly formed faction Royce Keys and OTM attack The Bloodline in the parking lot, there were several noticeable edits.

The segment included The Usos’ faces being blurred, horrible choppy edits and other unexplainable censorship.

Certain words were also edited throughout the show.

This follows a recent pattern of Netflix editing WWE Raw shows when they are taped, including a recent Becky Lynch promo segment, Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi flipping each other off on opposite sides of a Hell In A Cell cage, among other examples.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 8/31/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.