Netflix issued the following:

It’s been one year (and 52 RAW shows, 12 Premium Live Events and too many body slams to count) since Netflix entered the WWE ring. During WWE’s first year on Netflix, we welcomed dozens of celebrities ringside (see: Bert Kreischer, Macaulay Culkin, Richard Gadd, Tiffany Haddish and many more), said goodbye to a familiar face (don’t forget to write, Cena) and brought back a few old friends into the fray (yes, we can smell what The Rock is cooking).

But beyond just smashing chairs and smashing opponents, it’s been a year of smashing records on Netflix. To celebrate WWE’s official one-year anniversary on January 6, 2026, we wanted to look at the league’s incredible reach on Netflix with our members around the world.

LEAVING A MARK AROUND THE GLOBE

Netflix members welcomed WWE with a bang (but thankfully, no permanent injuries). In 2025, our members watched 525M hours of WWE content. Of this total, RAW accounted for nearly 340M views and 185M views for Premium Live Events broadcast outside of the US like SmackDown, WrestleMania, Elimination Chamber, Money in the Bank, Night of Champions and Royal Rumble.

Since RAW’s official Netflix debut on January 6, 2025, the show has made the Global English TV Top 10 nearly every week it’s been on service (47 out of a possible 52 weeks). Over 52 shows, RAW has averaged more than 3M views per week.

And it’s not just in the US, the birthplace of the WWE. RAW has made the Top 10 in 34 countries, including the US (51 weeks), Bolivia (49 weeks), Canada (48 weeks), the UK (40 weeks) and Mexico (38 weeks).

WWE’s popularity also extends far beyond the RAW franchise. Our other WWE events have made the Top 10 in 42 countries, ranking highest in Bolivia, Canada, the UK, Egypt, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Despite not being available in the US, Royal Rumble also made the Global English TV Top 10.

In August, we unveiled the companion series WWE: Unreal, which takes you out of the ring and into the WWE writers’ room with your favorite WWE Superstars for the first time ever. The unfiltered docuseries appeared in the Global Top 10 TV list and also reached the Top 10 in eight countries, including Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK and the US. Brace yourself for Season 2, coming January 20.

EXPANDING WWE’S SOCIAL BUMP

WWE fans aren’t just smashing the like (and play) buttons on service. Since January 6, 2025, WWE posts on Netflix-owned social channels have generated more than 5.8B impressions across roughly 8,000 posts.

Our top-performing post across all platforms featuring FC Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal reacting to a Randy Orton RKO during live coverage with over 50M impressions on Facebook alone.

Social success hasn’t been limited to live coverage. The first season of WWE: Unreal also delivered standout results, including a post featuring IShowSpeed and Triple H that reached 13.5M impressions. Nostalgia-driven content has performed exceptionally well, with an archival John Cena entrance generating 32M impressions on Facebook, and a resurfaced UGC clip originally posted by Randy Orton driving 12M impressions.

As of January 6, 2026, WWE on Netflix has amassed more than 6.2M followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube and delivered over 4.4B impressions.

WWE STARS INVADE THE NETFLIXVERSE

In their first year on Netflix, the stars of WWE left an expansive footprint extending far beyond WWE’s shows and specials. Throughout the year, WWE talent stepped out of the ring and onto the red carpet for major moments like Next on Netflix 2025, Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event, Netflix’s 2025 Upfront, the grand opening of Netflix Bites in Las Vegas, the grand openings of Netflix House Philadelphia and Dallas as well as NFL Christmas Gameday Live and the Stranger Things 5 world premiere. That trip to the Upside Down also led to an epic Stranger Things crossover episode of RAW that aired Monday, January 5, five days after the series finale.

Looking ahead, we’re also excited to see WWE stars pop up in new Netflix projects like John Cena’s upcoming buddy comedy Little Brother and CM Punk’s role in Guarding Stars.

MAIN EVENT PARTNERSHIPS

In WWE’s first year, hundreds of clients ran advertisements throughout the broadcast and over 20 global brands have creatively partnered with Netflix’s WWE RAW, including Snickers, Google, TurboTax, XFinity, DoorDash, EA, Mattel, CashApp and many more.

We also extended our partnership with the WWE by launching WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition on mobile, exclusively for our members.

Netflix is home to RAW, airing Mondays at 5pm PT/8PM ET, WWE: Unreal, which returns January 20, and the WWE library including Premium Live Events prior to September 2025