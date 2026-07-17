Royal Rumble led the way among WWE Premium Live Events on Netflix during the first half of 2026.

Netflix released its latest What We Watched report on Friday, covering viewing data from January through June 2026. The report includes WWE programming as part of the company’s global partnership, which features Raw streaming exclusively on Netflix in the United States while international subscribers can also watch SmackDown, NXT, Premium Live Events, and other WWE content.

Using the newly released data, POST Wrestling’s John Pollock compiled the viewership figures for WWE’s Premium Live Events. The numbers show that Royal Rumble 2026 was the most-watched WWE PLE on Netflix during the first half of the year, narrowly edging out WrestleMania 42 Sunday.

The first-half 2026 WWE Premium Live Event rankings on Netflix are as follows:

* Royal Rumble (Jan. 31): 3.1 million views

* WrestleMania 42 Sunday (Apr. 19): 3.0 million views

* WrestleMania 42 Saturday (Apr. 18): 2.7 million views

* Elimination Chamber (Feb. 28): 1.9 million views

* Clash in Italy (May 31): 1.6 million views

* Backlash (May 9): 1.4 million views

* Night of Champions (June 27): 1.0 million views

The figures reflect global Netflix viewership through the end of June and provide the first comprehensive look at how WWE’s Premium Live Events performed on the streaming platform during the opening six months of 2026.

WWE returns to the PLE arena on August 1 and August 2, when WWE SummerSlam 2026 goes down from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: John Pollock and POST Wrestling)