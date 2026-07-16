Brock Lesnar’s T-shirt was edited on the Netflix replay of the July 13 episode of WWE Raw.

Lesnar appeared during the opening segment of Monday’s show wearing a shirt that read, “Talk sht, get hit,” with the “i” in “sht” already replaced by a star. However, viewers noticed that on the Netflix replay, the entire word is covered by a black bar.

The latest edit comes after fans spotted several changes made to the Netflix replay of WWE Night of Champions. During Bron Breakker’s steel cage match with Seth Rollins, Breakker’s head was blurred after he began bleeding.

Additional edits to the Night of Champions replay included replacing the live crowd’s “Holy S–t” chants with “This is Awesome” chants.

Netflix also censored blood on last week’s episode of Raw during a backstage attack in which Gunther busted Cody Rhodes open. While the blood was clearly visible during the live broadcast, it was blurred on the replay version of the show.