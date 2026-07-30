Netflix has made a notable edit to this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

The July 27 edition of Raw opened with a heated face-to-face confrontation between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi as the two continued to build toward their Hell In A Cell showdown at WWE SummerSlam. The segment ended with tensions boiling over, as both “The Beast” and “The Ruler” exchanged middle-finger gestures in a moment that aired uncensored during Netflix’s live broadcast of the show.

However, viewers watching the replay version on Netflix will notice a change.

The streaming service has edited the closing moments of the segment, removing the exchange entirely. Rather than showing Lesnar and Femi making the gestures, the replay cuts away to a wide shot of the Hell In A Cell structure before moving on with the broadcast.

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi III inside Hell In A Cell is scheduled to take place at night one of WWE SummerSlam 2026, which goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.