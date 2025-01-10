– Diamond Dallas Page uploaded a new video of himself working with Lex Luger, who is confined to a wheelchair but working with the WWE Hall of Fame legend in an attempt to gain “increased mobility.” WWE re-tweeted the following post from the official X account of DDP promoting the project.

– Also new on WWE’s official X account today is even more purging of content of actress Vanessa Hudgens showing off her WWE fandom during her recent visit to WWE SmackDown. The latest clip shows Hudgens wearing a “Then. Now. Forever. Together.” jacket, which references the opening signature narrated by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque that airs at the start of every WWE program.

– Finally, LA Knight took to X today to promote his upcoming rematch against Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE United States Championship on this coming Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. “Soon… The Nation’s Champ comes back around and takes what’s rightfully his,” Knight wrote. “With everybody sayin’…”

– The WWE Raw on Netflix debut episode from Monday, January 6, 2025 is now included with a note on Netflix that reads, “Edited from a live broadcast.” The platform edited the profane language used by The Rock during his opening promo segment on the historic show in front of the record-breaking largest live arena gate audience in WWE history at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The edits to his promo cut out the cussing, both in audio and in closed-captioning. Prior to today, the unedited broadcast was available via Video On Demand, but it has since been replaced with the aforementioned edited version.