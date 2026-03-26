Netflix is already looking ahead to what’s next with WWE.

And the possibilities appear to be wide open.

During a recent episode of What’s Your Story? w/ Stephanie McMahon podcast (see video below), Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria spoke in detail about the growing partnership between Netflix and WWE.

Bajaria highlighted how much she’s enjoyed working with WWE talent across various crossover appearances, noting examples such as Seth Rollins contributing to Netflix event coverage and John Cena continuing his presence in film projects tied to the platform.

She also pointed to themed collaborations like Raw’s “Stranger Things Night” as a sign of what’s possible when both brands come together creatively.

“The WWE partnership has been incredible,” she said. “And I think what you all have created there, too, which I see when we work with your talent — when Seth comes to our events, or John Cena is in a movie, they really have this, like, community connection. They care so much. They’re so positive, and they [have] this work ethic, and they have this real joy that they bring to fans and audiences. So what I love is they’re so good at that.

“So when they come to our events, they just are like, ‘We want to make everybody feel [good].’ I go, ‘You’re all so good at this.’ But really, the partnership, again, just wanting to like, continue with this, having the storytelling that touches people and then surprises them and takes them on a journey is — you all do it so incredibly well.

“So I think it has been such a great partnership. And I’m excited for, like, more things. You know, ‘Stranger Things’ was this year, but there’s more things to continue to do together.”

The collaboration isn’t just limited to the United States, either.

McMahon emphasized the global upside of the partnership, noting how WWE’s diverse roster could play a key role in helping Netflix expand internationally.

“Especially internationally, too,” McMahon said. “And so many of our talent are native to other countries as well. As you’re building, there’s so much opportunity.”

One thing is clear.

Both sides see this as just the beginning.

WWE Raw airs live on Netflix every Monday night at 8/7c. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night for live WWE Raw Results coverage.