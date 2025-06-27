– Thea Hail has advanced in the WWE Speed tournament, earning a spot in the next round against Alba Fyre. The match is scheduled to take place this Monday during the WWE Raw taping in Pittsburgh — marking Hail’s first-ever WWE appearance in her hometown.

– Monday’s Raw will air live on Netflix at 6 PM Eastern. WWE is also set to tape the July 4th edition of SmackDown later that evening.

– DIY duo Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa sat down for the latest installment of the WWE Playback digital series. The decorated tag-team watch back their NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 Last Man Standing match.

– The WWE SmackDown live stream on Netflix for international viewers from the show taking place right now in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia got cut. WWE issued a statement via X writing, “To our international audiences watching SmackDown on Netflix: We apologize for any technical difficulties and should be back up and running shortly.”

– Former WWE faction 3MB (Three Man Band) — Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater — reunited this week. The trio shared a photo together via McIntyre’s X feed with a caption that read, “Band back together.” Apparently the trio reunited for the wedding of Jinder Mahal.