Netflix has made another noticeable edit to WWE programming, this time involving the WWE Money In The Bank 2026 show this past weekend in New Orleans, LA.

During the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at the October 10 WWE Money In The Bank 2026 premium live event at the Smoothie King Center, LA Knight and Roman Reigns exchanged words early in the contest.

At one point, Reigns raised his signature “one” finger in the air, prompting Knight to mock ‘The OTC’ from behind. When Reigns turned around, Knight responded by putting his middle finger directly in his face.

Fans watching the replay of WWE Money In The Bank 2026 on Netflix, however, won’t see the gesture.

The streaming platform has edited the moment by switching to a camera angle behind Reigns, effectively blocking Knight and his middle finger from view. You can view photos of the version shown on the live broadcast and then the Netflix edited version on the replay via the Instagram post embedded below.

This is the latest in a growing list of edits made to WWE programming on Netflix.

Previous examples include changes to footage of Jaida Parker’s vehicular attack, The 946’s assault on The Bloodline, a Becky Lynch promo, Brock Lesnar giving Oba Femi the middle finger, and Lesnar’s controversial t-shirt.

Other edits have involved blood and crowd chants at WWE Night of Champions, as well as portions of The Rock’s promo during the premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix in January 2025.

You can check out all of these past Netflix edits of WWE content, including before and after photos and/or videos, via the links below here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.