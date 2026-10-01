Netflix has once again made edits to a WWE Raw replay.

The September 28, 2026 episode of WWE Raw from Milwaukee, WI. ended with a chaotic parking lot angle involving Jacob Fatu and 946. During the brawl, Royce Keys slammed a car door into Fatu’s face before Jaida Parker struck Fatu with a vehicle.

Parker then exited the car and revealed herself as the newest member of 946.

However, viewers watching the episode on demand through Netflix will not see the full attack. The screen cuts to black when Keys slams the door into Fatu’s face, and the same thing happens when Parker runs him over.

Netflix has made similar edits to WWE programming on replay in the past. Blood has been blurred or otherwise censored, while middle finger gestures and certain language used during promos have also been edited from on-demand versions of WWE shows.