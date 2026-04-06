A new docuseries is coming soon to Netflix.

On Monday morning, Netflix announced that ‘Hulk Hogan: Real American’ will premiere later this month on their subscription streaming platform.

“Before he was Hulk Hogan, he was Terry Bollea,” the announcement began. “Uncover the man behind the legend — featuring his very last interview.”

The announcement continued, “‘Hulk Hogan: Real American’ premieres April 22 on Netflix.”

The trailer for the new docuseries was also released, which you can check out below.

Hulk Hogan passed away at age 71 on July 24, 2025.