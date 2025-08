WWE: UNREAL was a hit.

Following the critical and commercial success of the five-episode first season of the new behind-the-scenes WWE documentary series on Netflix, plans are already in the works for a follow-up season.

According to one source, Netflix has renewed the series, green-lighting a second season from World Wrestling Entertainment that will be released at some point in 2026.

An official announcement is expected in the very near future, possibly as early as today.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)