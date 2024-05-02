Ronda Rousey Embarks on a Cinematic Journey

According to Justin Kroll at Deadline, Ronda Rousey is set to embark on a new venture, adapting her memoirs into an exciting biopic slated to stream on Netflix. Chernin Entertainment is anticipated to take on the production duties, though the deal has yet to be official finalized.

Rousey’s gripping life story, chronicled in her two biographies, “My Fight/Your Fight” and “Our Fight,” delves into her remarkable journey through the realms of MMA and WWE. She captured championships for both promotions. Deadline writes, “”The project was originally set up at Paramount in 2015 when the studio acquired the rights to her first memoir My Fight/Your Fight. Following a handful of regime changes at the studio, the rights would eventually lapse with Netflix ultimately jumping on them after Netflix exec, Michelle Evans, championed the project after being a long time fan of Rousey.”

Rousey will be helping pen the script, but doesn’t plan on taking a role in the film.