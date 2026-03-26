Netflix subscribers are once again being asked to dig deeper into their wallets if they want to continue to “Netflix and Chill” in the future.

This week, it was announced that the international streaming giant will be raising its’ subscription prices.

Featured below are the price increases that Netflix subscribers in the United States will face:

* Standard With Ads: $7.99/month (up from $6.99) one stream in HD, with advertising; the first price increase this tier has seen



* Standard: $17.99/month (up from $15.49) two streams in HD, no ads; the sharpest proportional jump of the three, at roughly 16%



* Premium: $24.99/month (up from $22.99) four streams, 4K, no ads; the $2 increase is proportionally the smallest



* Extra member add-on (ad-free plans): $8.99/month (up from $7.99)

WWE Raw airs live on Netflix every Monday night at 8/7c. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday evening for live WWE Raw On Netflix Results coverage.

(H/T: CNET)