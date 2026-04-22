Hulk Hogan’s past health struggles and pain management take center stage in a newly released Netflix docuseries, as he opens up about a difficult period during his time in TNA Wrestling.

The four-part “Hulk Hogan: Real American” series premiered today on Netflix, with all episodes now available to stream.

In the final episode, Hogan reflects on some of the most physically and emotionally challenging moments of his life, including the aftermath of his divorce from his first wife, Linda.

Hogan explains that while joining TNA Wrestling helped stabilize him financially at the time, his in-ring involvement came with extreme physical consequences due to years of accumulated injuries.

As he details it, the toll of multiple hip, knee, and back surgeries became so severe that even basic routines were difficult.

He recalled times when sleeping in a bed was too painful, forcing him to rest in a chair instead. At points, he also noted that Eric Bischoff had to assist him just to get out of bed and prepare for the day.

“I was taking 80-milligram fentanyls, two in the morning, stuffing them under my gums,” Hogan said. “I had two 300-milligram patches of fentanyl on my legs. And they gave me six 1500-mg fentanyl lollipops to eat. And I went to the pharmacy, he goes, ‘You should be dead. We have never seen a human being take this much fentanyl.’”

Hogan was part of TNA Wrestling from 2009 to 2013, a run that included both on-screen roles and behind-the-scenes influence during the company’s push for mainstream attention, as well as his final in-ring performance.

Also during the docu-series, Bret Hart had a different recollection of their memorable WrestleMania moment, calling Hulk Hogan a “back-stabbing piece of sh*t.