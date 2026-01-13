WWE: Unreal season two is coming.

And soon.

Ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated second season of the WWE and Netflix original documentary series on January 20, Netflix has released an announcement with some more details on the show.

Check out the complete announcement below.

WWE: Unreal Returns with New Storylines and a Stacked Superstar Lineup

Season 2 takes fans behind the scenes with Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and many more.

WWE: Unreal gave audiences an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at WWE — from ideation inside the writers room to superstars choreographing matches and movements to tell stories in the ring. In Season 1, fans watched everything from John Cena’s iconic heel turn to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and his team deciding on Royal Rumble winners.

Now, WWE: Unreal is back for Season 2 on Netflix, with more wild plot twists, larger-than-life personas, and backstage drama.

But which superstars will be featured and what stories will fans see play out from all angles? Scroll on for everything to know about the upcoming season.

What storylines are featured in WWE: Unreal Season 2?

WWE: Unreal Season 2 makes a return to the writers room and follows superstars on the road to SummerSlam 2025.

Which Superstars will be featured in WWE: Unreal Season 2?

WWE: Unreal Season 2 features Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee, Jelly Roll, R-Truth, Iyo Sky, Naomi, Chelsea Green, Penta, and Lyra Valkyria.

How many episodes is WWE: Unreal Season 2?

WWE: Unreal Season 2 will be five 50-minute episodes.

When does WWE: Unreal Season 2 premiere?

WWE: Unreal Season 2 drops on Netflix Jan. 20, 2026.

The show is directed by Chris Weaver and the showrunner is Erik Powers. Produced by Omaha Productions, NFL Films, Skydance Sports, WWE, the executive producers are Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, and Marc Pomarico, and the producers are Harley Glantz, John Galiani, Brian Decker, Michael Flynn, Dan Gati, and Jeremy Lundblad.