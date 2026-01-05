Netflix is officially turning the cameras back on WWE’s inner workings.

The streaming platform has released a new trailer hyping the upcoming second season of WWE: Unreal, the behind-the-scenes docuseries that pulls back the curtain on the modern WWE machine (see video below).

The five-episode season is set to premiere later this month, with each installment clocking in at approximately 50 minutes.

Much of the footage for Season 2 was filmed during the summer of 2025, and the newly released trailer teases several major storylines that will be explored. Among them is Seth Rollins’ worked knee injury and the effort behind keeping that angle tightly under wraps, as well as R-Truth’s near-exit from WWE before ultimately returning to the company.

Right out of the gate, Paul Heyman addresses the controversial nature of WWE allowing this level of access into a business long defined by secrecy.

“Sorry to disappoint everyone, but I’m not a fan of this show,” Heyman says. “I grew up in an era where you defended the secrecy of this business. That’s how we earn our living.”

The season will also spotlight several major WWE events, with Unreal cameras present at Backlash, Evolution, and SummerSlam 2025. Pat McAfee’s physical showdown with Gunther at Backlash is featured prominently, while SummerSlam coverage includes musician Jelly Roll’s in-ring debut.

There’s more.

A brief clip in the trailer suggests that Naomi will open up about the reasons behind she and Mercedes Moné (aka Sasha Banks) walking out from WWE back in 2022, offering further insight into one of the most talked-about departures of that era.

WWE: Unreal Season 2 premieres on Netflix on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

