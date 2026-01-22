Netflix has released a fresh look at how WWE content is performing on its platform.

Alongside its fourth-quarter earnings report on Tuesday, Netflix published its biannual “What We Watched” report, which includes a detailed spreadsheet breaking down viewing data by individual titles across the service.

That release offers another snapshot of WWE programming performance on Netflix. While WWE Raw has routinely landed on Netflix’s weekly Tudum Global Top 10 chart since debuting on the platform, most other WWE-related content has rarely appeared in those weekly rankings.

The newly released bar chart focuses on a six-month viewing window spanning July 1 through December 31, 2025. Within the chart, lighter-colored bars represent viewing totals for programming that originally debuted during the first half of 2025.

However, context matters with this data. As noted in the report, the measurement window includes any viewing that occurred during the six-month period.

In reality, the bulk of WWE viewership for new content typically happens live or within the first few days of release.

Because the data cutoff ends on December 31, several WWE programs are clearly at a disadvantage, having had limited time to accumulate views compared to titles released earlier in the cycle.

In other words, the numbers tell part of the story.

But not the whole one.

* Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 (Nov 29): 1.8M

* Crown Jewel Perth (Oct 11): 1.4M

* Wrestlepalooza (Sep 20): 1.9M

* Clash in Paris (Aug 31): 1.3M

* SummerSlam 2025 Sunday (Aug 3): 1.7M

* SummerSlam 2025 Saturday (Aug 2): 1.5M

* Evolution 2025 (Jul 13): 900K

Included is a write-up about ‘global views’ before WWE Raw on Netflix data was listed:

‘Global views’ are defined as viewing hours divided by run time. The metric is representation of accounts viewing, not people viewing. All WWE content represented here is available internationally. The data here represents viewing that happened at any time from July 1 to December 31, 2025. Though much of the viewing occurs live or soon after, content released at the end of this period (late December) had the disadvantage of having less time to accumulate viewing.

(H/T to Brandon Thurston and Wrestle Nomics)