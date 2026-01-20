Season two of Netflix’s WWE: Unreal is here, and WWE fans already have their first look at what’s coming next.

The new season wrapped with a bombshell: WWE: Unreal has officially been renewed for a third season, which is set to premiere in summer 2026. The spotlight will be on John Cena’s “The Last Time is Now” retirement run, though an exact premiere date has yet to be revealed.

Season two closed with a shocking moment as Brock Lesnar returned to attack Cena, immediately teasing the drama that will dominate season three. Following the attack, a teaser announced that Cena’s final chapter in WWE will be the focus of the next season.

“We had a pretty f**king good year,” Cena tells Paul “Triple H” Levesque in one of the clips.

“Pretty awesome,” Levesque replies.

The teaser also includes behind-the-scenes footage of Levesque addressing the writers’ room about the importance of Cena’s final match on the December 13 Saturday Night’s Main Event episode against Gunther, emphasizing that every detail needed to be perfect.

Fans also get a heartfelt glimpse of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes in the ring with Cena after his retirement, including Punk telling Cena, “I love you.”

Subscribers of Netflix can watch the complete second season of WWE: Unreal now.

