Netflix has reportedly nixed their un-named docuseries on WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

A new report from F4Wonline.com’s Denise Salcedo notes that the four-part McMahon docuseries has been pulled and is no longer on the programming spreadsheet at Netflix. It was reportedly noted by a source, “that shit’s out of here.”

It was also noted that millions of dollars have already been spent on the McMahon Netflix project. The docuseries was already “deep” in post-production and several talent interviews had been recorded months back.

The McMahon docuseries from Netflix was first revealed by WWE President & CFO Nick Khan during the Q3 2020 WWE earnings call in October of that year. Khan noted then that WWE signed a “groundbreaking new deal” with Netflix, and that they were selling the docuseries on Vince to Netflix, which was to cover his life. Khan added that the deal was groundbreaking because it was one of the highest-budgeted documentaries in Netflix history.

Bill Simmons was the Executive Producer for the project, while Chris Smith, who directed Netflix’s Fyre Fest documentary, was producing the docuseries, along with WWE Studios. Each of the four episodes was to cover a specific chapter of Vince’s life.

WWE EVP of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed in a March 2020 interview how at first Vince didn’t really expect anyone to be interested in a chronicle of his life. Triple H noted then how Vince was always hesitant to do a project like this as he really doesn’t see himself as part of the programming, despite Mr. McMahon being one of the most infamous characters ever. Vince allegedly said, “Nobody is interested in me. They want to know about the stars and performers.”

Triple H added in that March 2020 interview, “The most difficult thing with Vince’s life is making it succinct. Every chapter of his life is a whole other unbelievable story. His story is amazing, all the things he’s been through, the trials and tribulations of getting to where he is. No one gives him the credit, they just see this billion-dollar global empire he’s created and see him as the evil tyrant businessman.”

Word came out back in mid-April of this year that the docuseries was still in production, and that the WrestleMania 38 creative between McMahon and Pat McAfee was likely being added to the final product. As of mid-April there still was no release date or title for the project.

While McMahon worked creative at tonight’s SmackDown, he had another rough day in the news today after it was revealed by The Wall Street Journal that he has paid more than $12 million in “hush money” to four women, one being a former WWE wrestler. You can click here for full details and click here for the latest backstage talk on the investigation. You can also find the various links to our earlier reports below.

As we’ve noted, it was initially revealed on Wednesday, June 15 that WWE’s Board of Directors has been investigating Vince over the “secret $3 million settlement” he made to the former paralegal that was hired in 2019. John Laurinaitis was also being investigated for his involvement, and it was revealed that the Board has been looking into other instances with former female employees as well. It was then announced on Friday, June 17 that Stephanie McMahon returned from her leave of absence to act as the Interim CEO & Interim Chairwoman after Vince voluntarily stepped away from his Chairman & CEO corporate duties, while still continuing his creative responsibilities. It was then revealed on Monday, June 20 that WWE’s Senior Vice President and RAW/SmackDown Executive Producer Bruce Prichard is also now working as the Interim Senior Vice President of Talent Relations, filling in for Laurinaitis during the investigation. It was then revealed today, Friday, July 8, that McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million in “hush money” to four women, including a former wrestler. You can find full details at the links below, including statements from Vince and Stephanie, full details on the anonymous e-mails that led to the announcements, and more.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on the WWE investigation and the fallout. Below are links to our various reports on the McMahon – Laurinaitis situation.

