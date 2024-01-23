An update on WWE Raw moving to Netflix in 2025.

News broke this morning that WWE’s flagship program, Raw, would be moving to Netflix in 2025, a deal that is worth $5 billion over ten years. The SEC Filing revealed that Netflix does have the option to either extend the deal after the ten years is up, or opt out of the deal five years in. WWE President Nick Khan has since confirmed that Raw will still air on Monday.

Now Alex Sherman from CNBC has dropped an additional detail about Raw. If you are a Netflix subscriber who pays for the no-ad option then Raw will be presented to you without any ads even though the program is built around commercial breaks. This means that instead of an advertisement that tier of subscribers will instead be treated to more wrestling action.